Heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Alen Babic faced off Thursday at the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Copper Box Arena in London, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Johnny Fisher: “It’s just going to be me and you, and I’m big, I’m strong, I’m powerful and fast. There will be a realization when my fist lands on you, it’s not going to be a good thing. I’m going to have 10z gloves on, that’s going to be a jeopardy for you. Just remember, deep waters are coming.”

Alen Babic: “He’s a f***ing giant, I told you the first time, I like to kill giants. I just put my chin on his chest and make it as hard as possible. It’s going to be the loneliest place he’s ever been in and he’s going to feel it. He will feel it after, believe me, after five seconds. He’s going to know he’s in deep waters.”