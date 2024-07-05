July 5, 2024
Boxing News

Fisher-Babic Final Press Conference

0k8a6399
Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Alen Babic faced off Thursday at the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Copper Box Arena in London, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Johnny Fisher: “It’s just going to be me and you, and I’m big, I’m strong, I’m powerful and fast. There will be a realization when my fist lands on you, it’s not going to be a good thing. I’m going to have 10z gloves on, that’s going to be a jeopardy for you. Just remember, deep waters are coming.”

Alen Babic: “He’s a f***ing giant, I told you the first time, I like to kill giants. I just put my chin on his chest and make it as hard as possible. It’s going to be the loneliest place he’s ever been in and he’s going to feel it. He will feel it after, believe me, after five seconds. He’s going to know he’s in deep waters.”

WBC bans Ryan Garcia
Introducing Pietro "POWER" Loriga

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>