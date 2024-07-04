By Boxing Bob Newman

German-born, Italian-by-blood lightweight prospect Pietro “Power” Loriga wants to make an impact in the boxing world. The well traveled Loriga wants to do it in the United States. The 14-1, 12 KOs Loriga and his brain trusts- trainer Ibn Cason (brother of former Heavyweight champ Hasim Rahman) and manager Beau Ioana have a path mapped out for the ambitious fighter and they all gathered together from the air conditioned confines of Starbucks in sweltering Las Vegas to talk to Fightnews.com® about just that.