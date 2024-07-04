July 4, 2024
Boxing News

Introducing Pietro “POWER” Loriga

By Boxing Bob Newman

German-born, Italian-by-blood lightweight prospect Pietro “Power” Loriga wants to make an impact in the boxing world. The well traveled Loriga wants to do it in the United States. The 14-1, 12 KOs Loriga and his brain trusts- trainer Ibn Cason (brother of former Heavyweight champ Hasim Rahman) and manager Beau Ioana have a path mapped out for the ambitious fighter and they all gathered together from the air conditioned confines of Starbucks in sweltering Las Vegas to talk to Fightnews.com® about just that.

Jacobs-Mosley Jr. Presser Quotes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • It’s refreshing to hear someone with a dream. Whether he makes it or not, he looks like he will have fun doing it. I usually don’t listen to these interviews, but glad I did. Humble, but has very focused direction he is taking his career. Good luck to you.

    Reply
    • >