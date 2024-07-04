July 3, 2024
Boxing News

Jacobs-Mosley Jr. Presser Quotes

Two-time world champion Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs and Shane Mosley Jr. meet in the 10-round super middleweight co-main event on Saturday night’s Diaz-Masvidal PPV on Saturday in a $49.99 Fanmio PPV from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Daniel Jacobs: “This is about legacy. I’ve never ducked anyone, and this is a prime example of that. He’s a great fighter, but I’m looking forward to showing just how great I am. I can’t wait to put it all together. ”

Shane Mosley Jr: “Jacobs is up against a veteran. I don’t have his accolades yet, but I have my own accomplishments and the experience that comes with them. I appreciated this challenge. You can only get better by going up against adversity. When they said the name Daniel Jacobs, I said yes right away.”

Shakur-Harutyunyan Final Press Conference

  • This could be good one. Jacobs on the way out with one last gasp of air to get a championship. Mosely has been around a minute, but this has to be his biggest fight yet. Both would serve themselves better if they could make 160. I think Mosely edges this one out.

