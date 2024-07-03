WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson and top contender Artem Harutyunyan faced off at the final press conference for their clash on ESPN Saturday evening in Newark, New Jersey.
Shakur Stevenson: “I’m going to take him to a level he’s never been on. I’m just going to be myself. I’m going to come out and show my talent and show my levels. I think I’m one of the best in the sport of boxing at hit and don’t get hit. There’s a certain way of doing that, and I want to show the fans that all that moving around is something I don’t really have to do. I can sit in the pocket and beat you up, too.”
Artem Harutyunyan: “It’s a great opportunity. I had a great training camp, and I’m well prepared. I’m ready for this fight. I know Shakur Stevenson is a good fighter. He is a world champion. We both fought at the Olympic games. He is a silver medalist, and I’m a bronze medalist. Now we’re fighting for the world championship.”
WBC junior lightweight champion O’Shaquie Foster will defend his world title against Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição in the co-feature.
O’Shaquie Foster: “I just need to go in there and be me. That’s the biggest thing. I’m fully healthy. So, everyone is going to see a different fighter than what they saw the last time I came out…I’m going to go out and show the world that I’m levels above this guy.”
Robson Conceiçāo: “I don’t look at these challenges as pressure. I look at them as motivation. So, I’m motivated, and I’m looking forward to this fight on Saturday. I’ll be the new world champion. No pressure. Just motivation.”
Lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis will take on Mexican puncher Miguel Madueño in a 10-round special feature.
Keyshawn Davis: “He has a style that I’ve seen so many times, especially in the amateurs. When you travel overseas, you fight a lot of guys like that. Now that we are going 10 rounds, I can take my time and dissect this kid.”
Miguel Madueño: “I’m going to walk away with my hand raised. We’ll be looking for the knockout. He is a great fighter. We’ve been watching and analyzing him. He’s spectacular. But on July 6, we’ll walk away victorious.”
The boxing schedule does not look exciting for the next couple of months. Looks like a bunch of 80/20
fights. 90/10? Something like that. Dog days of summer.
Happy to see Conceicao getting another shot (SURELY HIS LAST) so soon after the Nava fight. This is his fourth in less than three years.
Lucie, we said that last time. Conceicao has someone in his corner or the alphabet organizations that must really like him. I think he is a good fighter, but I just don’t see him getting past foster. I really like foster, he comes to fight and is never out of it. My hope is foster comes out with the win and tries to unify with what’s his name from last week. Brain fart.
Roach!
Yeah, I agree. I would think Conceicao would get off to a strong start and then Foster would begin to reel him in. Foster’s been showing off some really interesting late power in his most recent fights. I don’t think he stops Conceicao, but I do think he puts him down and maybe more than once.
They fight one week apart and they’ve already talked about each other. No reason not to make Foster – Roach if Foster wins imo.
Another level…on the track.
This card just doesn’t excite me much. Sorry.
Stevenson, Foster and Davis better not sleep on their opponents or else major OOPS will occur.
The guys Keyshawn fight like Miguel Madueño where they find them, he’s suppose to be this and that and this the best you can do! A fighter most of his own family didn’t know was a fighter! GTFOH
Artem is dressed like a professional! Maybe that will registure with these other guys……
Another boring performance by Shakur…
– I will be in Section 2, Row 20, Seat 13 if anyone wants to stop by, I will gladly buy them a $12 beer.
– If you know the secret handshake, we’ll even step outside for a smoke……