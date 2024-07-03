WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson and top contender Artem Harutyunyan faced off at the final press conference for their clash on ESPN Saturday evening in Newark, New Jersey.

Shakur Stevenson: “I’m going to take him to a level he’s never been on. I’m just going to be myself. I’m going to come out and show my talent and show my levels. I think I’m one of the best in the sport of boxing at hit and don’t get hit. There’s a certain way of doing that, and I want to show the fans that all that moving around is something I don’t really have to do. I can sit in the pocket and beat you up, too.”

Artem Harutyunyan: “It’s a great opportunity. I had a great training camp, and I’m well prepared. I’m ready for this fight. I know Shakur Stevenson is a good fighter. He is a world champion. We both fought at the Olympic games. He is a silver medalist, and I’m a bronze medalist. Now we’re fighting for the world championship.”

WBC junior lightweight champion O’Shaquie Foster will defend his world title against Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição in the co-feature.

O’Shaquie Foster: “I just need to go in there and be me. That’s the biggest thing. I’m fully healthy. So, everyone is going to see a different fighter than what they saw the last time I came out…I’m going to go out and show the world that I’m levels above this guy.”

Robson Conceiçāo: “I don’t look at these challenges as pressure. I look at them as motivation. So, I’m motivated, and I’m looking forward to this fight on Saturday. I’ll be the new world champion. No pressure. Just motivation.”

Lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis will take on Mexican puncher Miguel Madueño in a 10-round special feature.

Keyshawn Davis: “He has a style that I’ve seen so many times, especially in the amateurs. When you travel overseas, you fight a lot of guys like that. Now that we are going 10 rounds, I can take my time and dissect this kid.”

Miguel Madueño: “I’m going to walk away with my hand raised. We’ll be looking for the knockout. He is a great fighter. We’ve been watching and analyzing him. He’s spectacular. But on July 6, we’ll walk away victorious.”