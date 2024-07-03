Super lightweight contender Brandun Lee (28-0, 23 KOs) has signed promotional terms with Frank Warren and the undefeated Californian will now fight under the Queensberry banner.

“I am thrilled to have signed with Queensberry Promotions,” said Lee. “July 27th will be the first time I fight overseas professionally and I’m extremely grateful. I’m looking to start a wonderful new campaign with the Warrens and Queensberry as a whole this summer. I know they will provide me with great opportunities in the future. My team is now complete and I’m ready for war.”