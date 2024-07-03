IBF #11 heavyweight Otto Wallin (26-2, 14 KOs) will return in an eight-rounder on July 26 at the Tropicana Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Wallin will face 6’7 Onoriode “Godzilla” Ehwarieme (20-4, 19 KOs), a 2008 Olympian.
Also on the show are heavyweight Bruce Seldon Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), son of former heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon, unbeaten junior middleweight Justin “Mr. Atlantic City” Figueroa (9-0, 7 KOs) in separate fights against TBAs.
Fans at the show can meet ring legend Micky Ward, who fought 22 times in Atlantic City, including two of his epic battles with Arturo Gatti.
Good card and reason to stop by AC – looking forward to it. Didn’t realize Ward fought there 22x