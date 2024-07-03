IBF #11 heavyweight Otto Wallin (26-2, 14 KOs) will return in an eight-rounder on July 26 at the Tropicana Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Wallin will face 6’7 Onoriode “Godzilla” Ehwarieme (20-4, 19 KOs), a 2008 Olympian.

Also on the show are heavyweight Bruce Seldon Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), son of former heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon, unbeaten junior middleweight Justin “Mr. Atlantic City” Figueroa (9-0, 7 KOs) in separate fights against TBAs.

Fans at the show can meet ring legend Micky Ward, who fought 22 times in Atlantic City, including two of his epic battles with Arturo Gatti.