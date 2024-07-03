Former WBO interim heavyweight champion Joe Joyce takes on former two-time world title challenger Derek “War” Chisora in an all-British showdown on Saturday, July 27, in the 12-round main event at The O2 in London. The action will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ in the afternoon hours.

Joyce (16-2, 15 KOs) suffered his first pro setbacks in 2023 in consecutive stoppage losses against Zhilei Zhang. He rebounded in March with a 10th-round knockout over Kash Ali. Chisora (34-13, 23 KOs) returns following a 10th-round stoppage over former world title challenger Gerald Washington last August.