Former WBO interim heavyweight champion Joe Joyce takes on former two-time world title challenger Derek “War” Chisora in an all-British showdown on Saturday, July 27, in the 12-round main event at The O2 in London. The action will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ in the afternoon hours.
Joyce (16-2, 15 KOs) suffered his first pro setbacks in 2023 in consecutive stoppage losses against Zhilei Zhang. He rebounded in March with a 10th-round knockout over Kash Ali. Chisora (34-13, 23 KOs) returns following a 10th-round stoppage over former world title challenger Gerald Washington last August.
This is a good fight in terms of excitement but nothing is really on the line here
At this stage on his boxing career, Chisora can bring a war with blank bullets only.
Chisora has been in too many wars I wish he would retire. Chisora was the top gatekeeper of the division and with such weak level of journeyman – Who will take his place? Chisora gave Usyk a very tough fight – maybe his finest achievement.
Fights like this should definitely be on ESPN. There are WAY too many PPV fights.