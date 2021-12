Weights from Newark, New Jersey Vito Mielnicki Jr 146.4 vs. Nicholas DeLomba 145.4

Joey Spencer 156.4 vs. Limberth Ponce 155.6

Rajon Chance 125 vs. Elon De Jesús 123.8

Yoelvis Gómez 157.4 vs. Clay Collard 158.8

Malik Nelson 127.6 vs. Prince Martin 126

Kenneth Sims, Jr. 145.8 vs. Keeshawn Williams 146.4

Travon Marshall 149.6 vs. Brian Jones 148.8

Michael Anderson 147 vs. Noe López 146.6

Vincent Gigante 144.8 vs. Robbie Rose 146.8

Dwyke Flemmings 153.2 vs. George Gethers 152.2

Elijah Flores 142.8 vs. Shannon Hawkins 143 Venue: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX FS1 to show live fights on Christmas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.