Forget football and basketball. There’s plenty of live boxing on Christmas Day.

Welterweight Kenneth Sims Jr. (16-2-1, 5 KOs) will take on undefeated prospect Keeshawn Williams (8-0-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round showdown that tops an FS1 boxing telecast from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The FS1 show will begin at 6PM ET/3PM PT and also features unbeaten super welterweight prospect Travon Marshall (3-0, 2 KOs) in a four/six-round fight against Brian Jones (15-12, 9 KOs), plus a six-round welterweight duel between Michael Anderson (21-3-1, 15 KOs) and Noe Lopez (10-4-1, 4 KOs).

Following the FS1 telecast, FOX will air more live boxing from the same venue with welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. taking on Nicholas DeLomba in the 10-round main event. The broadcast will also see unbeaten prospect Joey Spencer battling Limberth Ponce for eight-rounds of middleweight action in the co-main event, plus featherweights Rajon Chance and Elon de Jesus duel in a six-round rematch, and unbeaten super welterweight prospect Yoelvis Gomez faces Clay Collard in a six-round attraction.