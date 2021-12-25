19-year-old welterweight prospect Vito “White Magic” Mielnicki Jr. (10-1, 7 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over Nicholas “Nice Nick” DeLomba (16-4, 5 KOs) in the main event of a special FOX-televised Christmas Day boxing card at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Mielnicki launched a major assault in round three but DeLomba survived. After that, it was a methodical performance by Mielnicki until he rocked DeLomba in round ten and DeLomba’s corner pulled their man out. DeLomba complained to no avail. Time was 1:49.
Unbeaten WBA #6 super welterweight Yoelvis Gómez (5-0, 5 KOs) destroyed “Cassius” Clay Collard (9-6-3, 4 KOs) in the first round. Gomez dropped Collard in round one and got a referee’s stoppage after a vicious follow-up barrage. Time was 2:11. Collard created a buzz last year with three straight wins over unbeaten fighters, but he is now firmly entrenched at journeyman status after suffering his fourth straight loss.
Unbeaten middleweight Joey Spencer (13-0, 10 KOs) scored an explosive fifth round knockout against Limberth Ponce (18-5, 11 KOs). A left/right combination finished Ponce after four competitive rounds. Time was 1:24.
In a rematch between unbeaten featherweights who previously fought to a draw, Rajon Chance (6-0-1, 5 KOs) scored a six round split decision over Elon De Jesús (3-1-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 58-56, 59-55 Chance, 58-56 De Jesus.
Welterweight Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (17-2-1, 5 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Keeshawn Williams (8-1-1, 2 KOs). Sims in command all the way. Scores were 77-75, 79-73, 79-73.
Unbeaten super welterweight Travon Marshall (4-0, 3 KOs) punished journeyman Brian Jones (15-13, 9 KOs) until the bout was stopped at 2:18 of round four.
Welterweight Michael Anderson (22-3-1, 16 KOs) scored a third round knockout over Noe Lopez (10-5-1, 4 KOs). Anderson dropped Lopez twice in round three, the second time for the count. Time was :33.
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Good on Spencer and Mielnicki for getting stoppages. I’m sure DeLomba’s corner knows their fighter and they pulled him out and he had absolutely no chance to win that fight. Wish Vito had gone to the body a bit more with the way DeLomba holds his hands and I’d never seen him before, but he may want to consider dropping down to 140 – DeLomba.
On the undercard, Sims looked really, really good.
If they had Kenny Sims on the card as a possible next opponent for Vito, his people better rethink that quick.
Vito’s people better rethink that
Irrelevant christmas day fight card..weird..
A telecast with talent more suited for Fox Sports as opposed to Fox.
I know he’s young, but Mielnicki is nothing special or exciting. He fought a guy that threw about 4 punches a round and still couldn’t KO him. I guess this was the “best” they could find to fight on Xmas day.