19-year-old welterweight prospect Vito “White Magic” Mielnicki Jr. (10-1, 7 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over Nicholas “Nice Nick” DeLomba (16-4, 5 KOs) in the main event of a special FOX-televised Christmas Day boxing card at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Mielnicki launched a major assault in round three but DeLomba survived. After that, it was a methodical performance by Mielnicki until he rocked DeLomba in round ten and DeLomba’s corner pulled their man out. DeLomba complained to no avail. Time was 1:49.

Unbeaten WBA #6 super welterweight Yoelvis Gómez (5-0, 5 KOs) destroyed “Cassius” Clay Collard (9-6-3, 4 KOs) in the first round. Gomez dropped Collard in round one and got a referee’s stoppage after a vicious follow-up barrage. Time was 2:11. Collard created a buzz last year with three straight wins over unbeaten fighters, but he is now firmly entrenched at journeyman status after suffering his fourth straight loss.

Unbeaten middleweight Joey Spencer (13-0, 10 KOs) scored an explosive fifth round knockout against Limberth Ponce (18-5, 11 KOs). A left/right combination finished Ponce after four competitive rounds. Time was 1:24.

In a rematch between unbeaten featherweights who previously fought to a draw, Rajon Chance (6-0-1, 5 KOs) scored a six round split decision over Elon De Jesús (3-1-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 58-56, 59-55 Chance, 58-56 De Jesus.

Welterweight Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (17-2-1, 5 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Keeshawn Williams (8-1-1, 2 KOs). Sims in command all the way. Scores were 77-75, 79-73, 79-73.

Unbeaten super welterweight Travon Marshall (4-0, 3 KOs) punished journeyman Brian Jones (15-13, 9 KOs) until the bout was stopped at 2:18 of round four.

Welterweight Michael Anderson (22-3-1, 16 KOs) scored a third round knockout over Noe Lopez (10-5-1, 4 KOs). Anderson dropped Lopez twice in round three, the second time for the count. Time was :33.

