By Ron Jackson

Kevin Lerena (26-1, 13 KOs) who made his mark in the cruiserweight class winning the South African title and the IBO belt, has now officially announced that will be fighting in the heavyweight division in the future.

He is scheduled to meet the 35-year-old Bogdan Dinu (20-3, 16 KOs) from Romania on February 26 next year at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park in what is really his second fight in the heavyweight class, having stopped Patrick Ferguson in five rounds in his last fight.

The 29-year-old Lerena, who fights from the southpaw stance, has had an outstanding career since making his professional debut in November 2014 having had no amateur experience.

His only loss came against Johnny Muller in November 2014 but in a return match, he stopped Muller in the tenth round.

He faces a tough competitor in Dinu who has been fighting as a pro since 19 April 2008 with his only losses all inside the distance, have been against top class heavyweights like Jarrell Miller (22-0-1), Kubrat Pulev (26-1) and Daniel Dubois (15-1) in his most recent fight.

Lerena who weighs in the region of 103kg and at a height of 185cm is big enough for the heavyweight class and could hold his own in the division except for fighters like Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr. and Dillian White who would possibly be too big and strong for him.

However, Oleksandr Usyk (height 191cm and weight just over 100kg) from the Ukraine proved it is possible to move up from the cruiserweight class and beat bigger heavyweights, having basically outclassed Anthony Joshua for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in September this year.

Looking through the world heavyweight champions of the past only a limited number weighed in over 103kg.

In an era of big heavyweights Riddick Bowe, Lennox Lewis, Vitaly Klitschko, Wladimir Klitschko and a few others were much heavier and bigger.