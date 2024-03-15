Callum Walsh 154 vs. Dauren Yeleussinov 154
Feargal McCrory 129 vs. Carlos Carlson 128.6
Cletus Seldin 142.4 vs. Jose Angulo 143.6
Joseph Ward 172.6 vs. Derrick Webster 174.2
Reshat Mati 143 vs. Irving Macias 143
Giovanni Scuderi 213 vs. Brandon Carmack 276.6
Nisa Rodriguez 166 vs. Jozette Cotton 167.4
Venue: Madison Square Garden Theater, New York City
Promoter: 360 Promotions
TV: UFC Fightpass
The Hebrew Hammer is quietly racking up fights on the undercards. I still think he’s a tad bit small for his division and would benefit by dropping to lightweight.