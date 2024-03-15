Weights from New York City Callum Walsh 154 vs. Dauren Yeleussinov 154

Feargal McCrory 129 vs. Carlos Carlson 128.6

Cletus Seldin 142.4 vs. Jose Angulo 143.6

Joseph Ward 172.6 vs. Derrick Webster 174.2

Reshat Mati 143 vs. Irving Macias 143

Giovanni Scuderi 213 vs. Brandon Carmack 276.6

Nisa Rodriguez 166 vs. Jozette Cotton 167.4 Venue: Madison Square Garden Theater, New York City

Promoter: 360 Promotions

Zepeda-Hughes Final Press Conference Top Rank inks Ali Feliz

