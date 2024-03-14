Heavyweight Ali Feliz, who won gold at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in December, has signed a multi-year professional promotional pact with Top Rank. Feliz, who is managed by James Prince and co-promoted by Antonio Leonard, will make his pro debut in a four-round clash against an opponent to be named on Saturday, April 13 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, on the ESPN+-streamed undercard of the Jared Anderson-Ryad Merhy heavyweight main event.

Feliz’ father and trainer, Fernely Sr., had a notable 15-year tenure as a heavyweight pro, and his older brother, Fernely Jr., is an unbeaten prospect in the same division.

“Ali Feliz is one of the most gifted young heavyweights to turn pro in quite some time,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “He has tremendous amateur and family pedigree, which will serve him well as he climbs the professional ranks.”