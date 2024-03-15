Undefeated knockout machine William “El Camarón” Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) and his opponent, former IBO beltholder Maxi “Maximus” Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) hosted a press conference today in Las Vegas. They collide on Saturday in a 12-round IBF and WBA lightweight eliminator at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and broadcast around the world on DAZN.
William Zepeda: “When I was younger, kids around me would ask when will you fight in Vegas to make fun of me. Well, now I can answer them. I’m fighting in Vegas this Saturday. I know Maxi Hughes is a great opponent, and that’s why we’re fighting him. And I’m just thankful with my teammates, Carlos Duarte, my team, my father, all my people from Jiquipilco where I trained every single day for this fight. I want to thank Golden Boy, I want to thank Eric and thank everybody for being here. I am ready for everyone in the lightweight division!
Maxi Hughes: “So very happy to be here. I’m here because of merit. The IBF have ordered me and William to fight, so you know, both of us are here on merit. Because we are the best next people in mind going forward. You know, William, we’ve watched him, we know what he’s about. And we’ve shown him that respect in our preparation. My team down here have put the working day in, day out, and on Saturday night, we’ll get that win and be a step closer to a world title.”
