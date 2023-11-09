Callum Walsh 154 vs. Ismael Villarreal 153.4

(WBC silver super welterweight title)

Cain Sandoval 140 vs. Wesley Ferrer 138.8

Umar Dzambekov 175.8 vs. Frederic Julan 175.8

Gor Yeritsyan 146.8 vs. Luis Alberto Veron 145.4

Brian Ceballo 154 vs. Kenneth McNeil 151

Omar Cande Trinidad 126.6 vs. Andrew Bentley 127.6

Feargal McCrory 132 vs. Nikolai Buzolin 132.4

Venue: Madison Square Garden Theater, NYC

Promoter: 360 Promotions

TV: UFC Fightpass

Callum Walsh: “Every fight is getting bigger and bigger. I’m knocking people out and the opponents haven’t been giving me tough fights. So, the fights have to be bigger and better. This is going to be another test to see how good I am.”

Ismael Villarreal: “I’m clearly the underdog in the minds of many, but I’m here to showcase my skills and be victorious tomorrow night.”