WBA #6 super bantamweight Shabaz Masoud and Jose Sanmartin faced off at the final press conference for their clash at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England this Saturday. Masoud will be defending his WBA Intercontinental belt live worldwide on DAZN.

Shabaz Masoud: Honestly I think he’s a good fighter, I feel like he’s a level above the fighters I’ve fought before but I think I can do a job on him…I just feel like I’m levels above. I’m just going to show everyone – especially Sanmartin. I feel like I’m better than him in every aspect.”

Jose Sanmartin: “All of the pressure will be on him on Saturday. I’m completely ready to take this victory…if the win can be via knockout then even better. We’re ready to give everything, we’re ready to get the decision if needs be and we’re going to win on Saturday, that’s the plan and I’m taking that title home. I’m sorry Masoud, you’re going to be losing on Saturday.”