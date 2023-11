Harlem Eubank 139.6 vs. Timo Schwarzkopf 140

(WBO Global super lightweight title)

Lerrone Richards 174.2 vs. Mickey Ellison 175.2

Tommy Welch 222.3 vs. Jonathan Vergara 234.7

Tom Welland 125.6 vs. Francisco Rodriguez 125.4

Sultan Zaurbek 129.9 vs. Sergio Sosa 131.3

JP O’Meara 132.6 vs. Karl Sampson 139.4

Tiernan Bradley 141.9 vs. Michal Balik 142.3

Oliver Zaren 167.7 vs. Bahadur Karami 168.6

Ben Andrews 180 vs. Patryk Polasik 175.8

Roman Fury vs. Bradley Davies (both weighing in tomorrow)

Harvey Dykes 252.2 vs. Erik Nazaryan 209.2

Venue: Brighton Centre, Brighton, England

Promoter: Wasserman Boxing

TV: Channel 5 (UK)

Note: Unbeaten Harlem Eubank becomes the first member of the famous Eubank fighting family to headline in their home city since Chris Eubank Sr defended his world title in the 1990s.