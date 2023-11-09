ESPN+ has picked up the November 14 clash between junior welterweight contender Steve Claggett (36-7-2, 25 KOs) and heavy-handed Miguel Madueno (30-1, 28 KOs) on at Casino De Montreal. The NABF and NABO titles will be on the line, as Calgary native Claggett seeks to extend his winning streak to eight.

In the 10-round co-feature, two-time middleweight world title challenger Steven Butler (32-4-1, 26 KOs) looks to get back on the winning track versus Iron Alvarez (32-14-4, 21 KOs).

In other streaming action:

Olympic Bronze Medalist Imam Khataev (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Fernando Galvan (8-8-1, 2 KOs), 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Luis Santana (10-0, 4 KOs) vs. Cristian Bielma (19-6-2, 7 KOs), 8 rounds, lightweight

Mehmet Unal (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Jaime Hernandez Lopez (10-10, 4 KOs), 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Wilkens Mathieu (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Grzegorz Mardyla (1-0-1, 1 KO), 6 rounds, super middleweight

Moreno Fendero (1-0) vs. Cristian Lopez Lozano (2-2), 4 rounds, middleweight