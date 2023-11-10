Sonny Conto 222.5 vs. Detrailous Webster 241.5
LeAnna Cruz 113.4 vs. Tania Walter 113.6
Greg Outlaw 144.2 vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chavez 142.5
Dante Benjamin Jr. 173.8 vs. Darin Austin 175
Haven Brady Jr. 133 vs. Deivi Julio 132.5
Ali Ellis 203.4 vs. Nicoy Clarke 221.4
Oshae Jones 153.2 vs. Samantha Pill 153.5
Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA
Promoter: King’s Promotions
TV: bxngtv.com ($19.99 PPV)
I’ve never seen Sonny Conto fight, so I admit to being ignorant. But he sure doesn’t look like a fighter in the heavyweight division. He looks like he forgot to pack his basketball shoes last week and somehow went to the boxing side of the gym and got signed for a fight. Is he like 6’8″? Those little arms aren’t doing much to impress me. I like my heavyweights to look like Makhmudov… we don’t know how good he is at this point, but he definitely looks like someone who checks murder as a hobby.