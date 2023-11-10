November 9, 2023
Boxing News

Weights from Philadelphia

Unnamed 2023 11 09t212703.134
Photo: Marc Abrams/ Kings Promotions and Split-T Management

Sonny Conto 222.5 vs. Detrailous Webster 241.5
LeAnna Cruz 113.4 vs. Tania Walter 113.6
Greg Outlaw 144.2 vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chavez 142.5
Dante Benjamin Jr. 173.8 vs. Darin Austin 175
Haven Brady Jr. 133 vs. Deivi Julio 132.5
Ali Ellis 203.4 vs. Nicoy Clarke 221.4
Oshae Jones 153.2 vs. Samantha Pill 153.5

Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA
Promoter: King’s Promotions
TV: bxngtv.com ($19.99 PPV)

Weights from Bridgewater, Mass
Claggett-Madueno on ESPN+ Nov 14

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I’ve never seen Sonny Conto fight, so I admit to being ignorant. But he sure doesn’t look like a fighter in the heavyweight division. He looks like he forgot to pack his basketball shoes last week and somehow went to the boxing side of the gym and got signed for a fight. Is he like 6’8″? Those little arms aren’t doing much to impress me. I like my heavyweights to look like Makhmudov… we don’t know how good he is at this point, but he definitely looks like someone who checks murder as a hobby.

    Reply
    • >