Weights from Philadelphia Sonny Conto 222.5 vs. Detrailous Webster 241.5

LeAnna Cruz 113.4 vs. Tania Walter 113.6

Greg Outlaw 144.2 vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chavez 142.5

Dante Benjamin Jr. 173.8 vs. Darin Austin 175

Haven Brady Jr. 133 vs. Deivi Julio 132.5

Ali Ellis 203.4 vs. Nicoy Clarke 221.4

Oshae Jones 153.2 vs. Samantha Pill 153.5 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Promoter: King’s Promotions

TV: bxngtv.com ($19.99 PPV) Weights from Bridgewater, Mass Claggett-Madueno on ESPN+ Nov 14

