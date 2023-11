Weights from Bridgewater, Mass Kevin “Bug Gulp” Nagle 299.4 vs. Max DeSilva TBA

James “Pitbull” Perkins 167.4 vs. Saul Almeida 169.6

Juan Celin Zapata 169 vs. Travis Gambardella 166

Milton Noleton 170.6 vs. Anthony “Vicious” Viera 166.8

Ryan Clark 159.5 vs. Jay Gregory 156

Aldimar Silva 128.8 vs. Arnando Rabi 130.6 Venue: Bridgewater Veterans Club, Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Promoter: Granite Chin Promotions

TV: Bridgewater TV is filming the event Walsh decisions Villarreal, remains unbeaten Weights from Philadelphia Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.