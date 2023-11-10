Unbeaten super welterweight “King” Callum Walsh (9-0, 7 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Ismael “The Beast” Villarreal (13-2, 9 KOs) on Thursday night in the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City. Walsh staggered Villarreal in round four. Villarreal was credited with a knockdown in round ten. Judges had it 97-92, 97-92, 96-93.

Unbeaten lightweight knockout machine “Sugar” Cain Sandoval (11-0, 11 KOs) TKO’d Wesley “El Bongocero” Ferrer (17-2-1, 8 KOs) in round five. Sandoval dropped Ferrer in round one and punished him until the bout was stopped in round five. Ferrer landed some shots but Sandoval was too much. Time was 1:34.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Umar Dzambekov (8-0, 5 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Frederic “The French Revolution” Julan (13-3, 10 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.

Undefeated welterweight Gor Yeritsyan (17-0, 14 KOs) pounded on Luis Alberto “Lucho” Veron (20-8-2, 9 KOs) for eight rounds. Yeritsyan dropped Veron in round three but was forced to go the full distance. Scores were 80-71, 79-72, 78-73.

Super welterweight Brian Ceballo (16-1, 8 KOs) knocked out Kenneth McNeil (13-5, 10 KOs) with a body shot in round four. Time was 2:17.

Unbeaten featherweight Omar Trinidad (14-0-1, 10 KOs) blitzed Andrew Bentley (5-8, 1 KO) in the first round. The bout was waved off after two knockdowns. Time 2:27.

Unbeaten super featherweight Feargal McCrory (15-0, 7 KOs) edged Nikolai Buzolin (9-7-1, 5 KOs) over six by a score of 58-56 3x.