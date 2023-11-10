Unbeaten super welterweight “King” Callum Walsh (9-0, 7 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Ismael “The Beast” Villarreal (13-2, 9 KOs) on Thursday night in the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City. Walsh staggered Villarreal in round four. Villarreal was credited with a knockdown in round ten. Judges had it 97-92, 97-92, 96-93.
Unbeaten lightweight knockout machine “Sugar” Cain Sandoval (11-0, 11 KOs) TKO’d Wesley “El Bongocero” Ferrer (17-2-1, 8 KOs) in round five. Sandoval dropped Ferrer in round one and punished him until the bout was stopped in round five. Ferrer landed some shots but Sandoval was too much. Time was 1:34.
Unbeaten light heavyweight Umar Dzambekov (8-0, 5 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Frederic “The French Revolution” Julan (13-3, 10 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.
Undefeated welterweight Gor Yeritsyan (17-0, 14 KOs) pounded on Luis Alberto “Lucho” Veron (20-8-2, 9 KOs) for eight rounds. Yeritsyan dropped Veron in round three but was forced to go the full distance. Scores were 80-71, 79-72, 78-73.
Super welterweight Brian Ceballo (16-1, 8 KOs) knocked out Kenneth McNeil (13-5, 10 KOs) with a body shot in round four. Time was 2:17.
Unbeaten featherweight Omar Trinidad (14-0-1, 10 KOs) blitzed Andrew Bentley (5-8, 1 KO) in the first round. The bout was waved off after two knockdowns. Time 2:27.
Unbeaten super featherweight Feargal McCrory (15-0, 7 KOs) edged Nikolai Buzolin (9-7-1, 5 KOs) over six by a score of 58-56 3x.
That name is too much! Sugar “Cain” Sandoval. Classic. I wonder if he is related to ole Richie. Boy, that kid was tough and was skilled as all get out. Just didn’t crack hard enough.
Walsh is likely not all that he’s cracked up to be. Throws fast arms punches and took some good rights.