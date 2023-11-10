The IBF now lists Jaron “Boots” Ennis as the sole welterweight champion in their new ratings. Ennis was previously the interim champion behind Terrence “Bud” Crawford, who claimed the WBC, WBA and IBF belts three months ago against Errol Spence Jr. With that win, Crawford became the undisputed champion in two weight divisions. That distinction, however, was short-lived. With Crawford committed to a rematch with Spence, possibly out of the division, the IBF elevated Ennis.
Top Boxing News
I do not think it matters to Crawford because he was all for moving up anyway. This may open a few more doors for Ennis to get some real fights now.
I agree, and having one less belt will not be a factor in how much Bud earns from here on out.
Anyone surprised?
Crawford won’t be bothered. What is bothersom though is how Boots (or any boxer) ‘becomes champion, gets elevated to the champion from interim champion. It should just be #1 and #2 that then fights for the title.
Well said, and I think the fighters would prefer to win a title in the ring
It’s like an amateur winning a Golden Gloves title by walkover!
Undisputed champions just don’t stick around too long. If you think about it, we had a run where we’ve had several recently and all of them are gone except Canelo. Josh Taylor, Charlo, Haney and now Crawford all got stripped and Inoue vacated and moved up. Even on the women’s side, Savannah Marshall and Jessica McCaskill both got stripped. So I don’t think this comes as any surprise, but surely Crawford got what he wanted: From now until the end of time, the first male to be undisputed in two different weight classes in the four-belt era is Terence Crawford.