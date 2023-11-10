The IBF now lists Jaron “Boots” Ennis as the sole welterweight champion in their new ratings. Ennis was previously the interim champion behind Terrence “Bud” Crawford, who claimed the WBC, WBA and IBF belts three months ago against Errol Spence Jr. With that win, Crawford became the undisputed champion in two weight divisions. That distinction, however, was short-lived. With Crawford committed to a rematch with Spence, possibly out of the division, the IBF elevated Ennis.

