DAZN Weights from Newcastle, England Shabaz Masoud 121.7 vs. Jose Sanmartin 120.2

(WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title) Cameron Vuong 137.55 vs. John Henry Mosqueura 139.5

Calum French 137.75 vs. Jeff Ofori 138

Mark Dickinson 159.3 vs. Grant Dennis 163.4

Ewan MacKenzie 153.4 vs. Ishmael Davis 153.65

Ben Rees 184.45 vs. Sadaam Moamed De Silva Caetano 183.6

Jimmy Sains 162.45 vs. Jesus Lobeto 165.75

Owen Rees 141.55 vs. Konrad Czajkowski 141.5 Venue: Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England

Promoter: Matchroom

IBF strips Crawford, Ennis new welter champ

