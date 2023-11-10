Former two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavidez and order brother Jose Benavidez Jr. previewed their upcoming clashes during a media workout Thursday as the brothers near their respective Showtime PPV matchups on November 25 from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Here is what the Phoenix-born brothers, along with their father and trainer Jose Benavidez Sr., had to say Thursday from the Benavidez Sports Boxing Gym in the Seattle area:

David Benavidez: “I do expect to stop Andrade. I’ve been working extremely hard. My last fight went the distance and I was upset about that. We’re gonna correct the current and stop Demetrius Andrade…there are a lot of things Andrade does well, but I see weaknesses as well. We’re gonna put a great game plan together and expose him on November 25.”

Jose Benavidez Jr: “There are a lot of doubters. There’s always gonna be doubters. Come November 25, I shut them all up and prove to the world that I belong here…I said what I had to say to Charlo. I’m gonna always speak my mind. If he can’t take the heat, choose another sport.”

Jose Benavidez Sr: “David is gonna stop Andrade around the eighth or ninth round and I think Jose will get a stoppage around the sixth or seventh…Charlo made a big mistake choosing Jose Jr.”