Former two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavidez and order brother Jose Benavidez Jr. previewed their upcoming clashes during a media workout Thursday as the brothers near their respective Showtime PPV matchups on November 25 from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Here is what the Phoenix-born brothers, along with their father and trainer Jose Benavidez Sr., had to say Thursday from the Benavidez Sports Boxing Gym in the Seattle area:
David Benavidez: “I do expect to stop Andrade. I’ve been working extremely hard. My last fight went the distance and I was upset about that. We’re gonna correct the current and stop Demetrius Andrade…there are a lot of things Andrade does well, but I see weaknesses as well. We’re gonna put a great game plan together and expose him on November 25.”
Jose Benavidez Jr: “There are a lot of doubters. There’s always gonna be doubters. Come November 25, I shut them all up and prove to the world that I belong here…I said what I had to say to Charlo. I’m gonna always speak my mind. If he can’t take the heat, choose another sport.”
Jose Benavidez Sr: “David is gonna stop Andrade around the eighth or ninth round and I think Jose will get a stoppage around the sixth or seventh…Charlo made a big mistake choosing Jose Jr.”
Jose Benavidez Sr: don’t believe his own B.S. and just living off his poor kids, what a sad state to be in. LMAO
I didn’t expect less from a father perspective, but the truth is that David might have hard time with Andrade and Jose doesn’t have a real chance against Charlo. I favor David against Andrade, but I won’t be surprised if an upset happens.
Doesn’t have a chance against Charlo?? Are you kidding? Not only does he have a chance, he’s most likely going to win. The Charlo’s are total jokes!!
Daddy don’t be afraid to throw in towel for David ..I got Andrade schooling him ..Andrade is different level than plant ..think jacobs in his prime but with a chin n slightly better punch output n boxing IQ
I think Jose is catching charlo at the right time. He is tough and that fight might prove interesting. Interesting to see if charlo has got anything and Jose, can bring it to take the win. I really think David and Andrade is a pick’em, but I will give the edge to David.
David will pressure Andrade just like in his past fights. The question is… Can Andrade handle the onslaught of non-stop pressure by Benavidez? I think Andrade will do well with lateral movement and boxing in the early rounds, but I am not convinced Andrade can handle Benavidez’s pressure in the late rounds. Andrade will have his hands full with Benavidez unlike no other fighter he has faced. Benavidez is coming to make a statement as usual. Benavidez TKO.