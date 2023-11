Ruddock-Toney Weights from Jamaica Donovan “Razor” Ruddock 260 vs. James “Lights Out” Toney 247 Abel Mendoza 142 vs. Aristides Perez 146

Jermaine Bowen 174 vs. Tsetsi Davis 176

DJ Ruddock 146.6 vs. Juezier Heron 146.4

Richard Holmes 159 vs. Jose Julio 157.4 Venue: National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica

Promoter: Red Ground Productions

TV: FITE ($29.99 PPV) Benavidez clan predicts knockouts Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.