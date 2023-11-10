Unbeaten super lightweight Harlem Eubank (19-0, 8 KOs) scored an eleventh round KO against Timo Schwarzkopf (22-6, 13 KOs) on Friday night at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England. Eubank dropped Schwarzkopf in round three and finished him with another knockdown in round eleven to claim the WBO Global title.

Cruiserweight Roman Fury (3-0, 1 KO), younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, knocked out Bradley Davies (1-6-1, 1 KO) in round three.

Other Results:

Sultan Zaurbek TKO6 Sergio Martin Sosa (super featherweight)

Lerrone Richards W8 Mickey Ellison (super middleweight)