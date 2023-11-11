Undefeated two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade held a Bay Area media workout on Friday ahead of his showdown against unbeaten two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavídez headlining Showtime PPV on November 25 from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Demetrius Andrade: “I have a lot of strengths. With my athletic ability and my preparation, I can beat anyone…I’ve fought every style there is today. I just have to go in there, find his weakness and figure out what’s going to work…I don’t really know his strengths until I get in there, but from watching him, he likes to overwhelm his opponents. That’s really all I see. November 25 tune in and I’m gonna expose his weaknesses.”