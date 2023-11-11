November 10, 2023
Conto wins in return, remains unbeaten

Unbeaten heavyweight Sonny “The Bronco” Conto (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a workmanlike six round unanimous decision over Detrailious Webster (6-2, 2 KOs) on Friday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Conto, coming off a one year layoff, pressed the action and came away with a 60-54 3x win.

Welterweight Greg Outlaw (13-2, 7 KOs) halted Sebastian Gabriel Chaves (5-7, 2 KOs) in the first round. Outlaw dropped Chaves twice before it was waved off at 2:47.

In a clash of unbeaten light heavyweights, Dante Benjamin (8-0-1, 6 KOs) scored a first round KO against Darin Austin (11-1, 8 KOs). Benjamin dropped Austin twice. Time was 2:19.

Unbeaten super featherweight Haven Brady Jr. (11-0, 4 KOs) won a spirited six-rounder against Deivi Julio (26-15, 16 KOs). Brady dropped Julio twice in round two. Julio dropped Brady in round four. Brady dropped Julio again in round six.

Heavyweight Ali Ellis (5-0, 3 KOs) dropped Nicoy Clarke (3-9, 1 KO) in the first round and went on to win 40-35 3x over four.

WOMEN’S ACTION:

2021 Olympic Bronze Medal winner Oshae Jones (5-0, 1 KO) blitzed Samantha Pill (5-3, 1 KO) in the first round to claim the NABF female super welterweight title.

Undefeated LeAnna Cruz (7-0, 0 KOs) outscored Tania Walters (4-3, 0 KOs) over eight rounds for the NABF female super flyweight title.

