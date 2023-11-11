By Boxing Bob Newman

Steve Marquez 168.4 vs Sergio Lopez 165

Erion Johnson 134.2 vs Anel Dudo 129.9

Masai Abdur Rasheed 147.3 vs Josh Challenger 147.8

Jaden Overman 146.4 vs Seth Turpin 147.8

Darian Thomas Lue-Pierre 152.1 vs Jason Milan 151.9

Nate Cortez 126.5 vs Tyler Mitchell 125.8

James Huff 146.7 vs Mario Perez 146.5

Kris Davis 146.5 vs Cruz Alejandro Tena Bustillos 145.7

Venue: Blue FCU Arena, Loveland, CO

Promoters: Jeff Cisneros (Sparta Combat League), Steve Mestas (Airtight Boxing)

First Bell: 5:00 PM

* In addition to the above listed eight boxing matches (three professional),

There are also Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA abouts on this card, for a total of 22 matches in all!