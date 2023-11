Weights from Long Beach Irma Garcia 114 vs. Stephanie Silva 114

(IBF female super flyweight title)



Fernando Vargas Jr. 152.5 vs. Wilfrido Buelvas 154



Yadira Bustillos 105 vs. Maria Santizo 105

Nathan Rodriguez 128 vs. Giovanni Gutierrez 131

Mylik Roashun Birdsong 147 vs. Jose Vargas 147

Jose Luis Castillo Jr. 127 vs. Mikey Bracamontes 127

Miguel Gaona 146 vs. Paulo Figueroa 144

Juan Estrada 133 vs. Gibran Perez 134 Venue: Thunder Studios, Long Beach, California

Promoter: Marvnation Promotions

