Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) will face Kevin Gonzalez (26-0-1, 13 KOs) in an eliminator for the WBA world super bantamweight title as the chief support bout to the flyweight unification clash between Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday December 16, live worldwide on DAZN.

In addition to Edwards, four more Brits cross the pond to end their 2023 in the US, topped by 2020 Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (5-0, 4 KOs), who defends his WBC International flyweight title against Rocco Santomauro (22-2, 6 KOs).

Peter McGrail (8-0, 5 KOs) fights Ja’Rico O’Quinn (16-1-1, 8 KOs) for the WBA Continental super bantamweight belt.

Joe McGrail (7-0, 3 KOs) faces Brandon Rosales Marquez (6-5-2, 0 KOs) over six rounds at featherweight.

Junaid Boston (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Gordie Russ II (6-0, 6 KOs) over eight rounds at super welterweight.

Completing the line-up in Arizona and also starring in the Before the Bell portion of the card are Arturo Popoca (11-0-1, 7 KOs) against Carlos Mujica (8-3, 3 KOs) over eight rounds at super bantamweight and Albert Gonzalez (5-0, 2 KOs) who takes on Robenilson Vieira de Jesus (5-1, 1 KO) over six rounds at featherweight.