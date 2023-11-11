Walter Johnson Promotions will host a seven-fight card tonight (Nov 11) at the National Guard Armory in Greensboro, North Carolina. Headlining the show will be undefeated Joseph Jackson (18-0, 15 KOs) taking on seasoned veteran Dedrick Bell in a scheduled eight round bout. The card also features Chris Fuentes Perez 2-0 against Demarcus Fitzgerald 2-1 in a six round bout, as well Heavyweight Don Haynesworth Jr. (17-8, 14 KOs) attempts to make a comeback against journeyman Anthony Trotter 6-11. There are also four undercard bouts. There will be a live stream at www.bigsports.tv and ko-nation-streaming.weebly.com

