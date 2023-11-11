WBA #6 Masoud barely beats Sanmartin WBA #6 super bantamweight Shabaz Masoud (12-0, 4 KOs) was lucky to win a split decision against Jose Sanmartin (34-8-1, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. Sanmartin pressed the action, threw more punches and harder punches, but judges preferred the work of Masoud. Scores were 96-94 for Sanmartin, 96-94 and an outrageous 98-92 for Masoud, who retained his WBA Intercontinental belt. Toney, Ruddock exhibition in Kingston, Jamaica Boxing tonight in Greensboro, NC Like this: Like Loading...

