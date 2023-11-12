In a charity exhibition match, heavyweight legends Donovan “Razor” Ruddock (40-6-1, 30 KOs) and James “Lights Out” Toney (77-10-3, 47 KOs) boxed for six rounds on Saturday night at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica. Ruddock, 59, and Toney, 55, both fought without headgear or T-shirts. Rounds one and two were three minute rounds. After round two, the Jamaican commission switched the bout to two minute rounds. Toney was much quicker and busier, while Ruddock landed the occasional power shot. The affair was declared a draw afterward.

In the co-feature, unbeaten WBA #10 super featherweight Abel Mendoza (39-0, 30 KOs) pounded on 42-year-old Aristides Perez (34-25-3, 19 KOs) for three rounds and Perez didn’t come out for round four.

Light heavyweight Jermaine Bowen (4-3, 1 KO) got a sixth round referee’s stoppage against 46-year-old local favorite Tsetsi Davis (18-9, 5 KOs).

Pro debuting welterweight DJ Ruddock, 34, son of Razor Ruddock, battled to a four round draw with Juezier Heron (1-0-1, 0 KOs). Scores were 38-38, 38-38, 39-37 Heron.

Middleweight Richard Holmes (20-13, 10 KOs) was victorious when Jose Julio (24-17-1, 16 KOs) couldn’t continue after round four.