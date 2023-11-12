Sons of ring legends were in action Saturday night at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

Unbeaten super welterweight Fernando Vargas Jr (13-0, 12 KOs), son of Hall of Famer Fernando “Feroz” Vargas, impressively demolished Wilfrido Buelvas (24-18, 18 KOs). Vargas dropped Buelvas in round one and finished him with another knockdown in round two. Time was :52.

Featherweight Michael Bracamontes (8-1-1, 4 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Jose Luis Castillo Jr (27-4, 20 KOs), son of two-time world champion Jose Luis Castillo. Close, competitive fight but two judges somehow had it a shutout. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 78-74.

Irma Garcia (23-5-1, 4 KOs) outscored Stephanie Silva (8-1, 0 KOs) over ten rounds for the vacant IBF female super flyweight title. Scores were 99-90 3x. Garcia dropped Silva in round five.