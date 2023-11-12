November 11, 2023
Boxing Results

Vargas Jr annihilates Buelvas in two.

Sons of ring legends were in action Saturday night at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

Unbeaten super welterweight Fernando Vargas Jr (13-0, 12 KOs), son of Hall of Famer Fernando “Feroz” Vargas, impressively demolished Wilfrido Buelvas (24-18, 18 KOs). Vargas dropped Buelvas in round one and finished him with another knockdown in round two. Time was :52.

Featherweight Michael Bracamontes (8-1-1, 4 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Jose Luis Castillo Jr (27-4, 20 KOs), son of two-time world champion Jose Luis Castillo. Close, competitive fight but two judges somehow had it a shutout. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 78-74.

Irma Garcia (23-5-1, 4 KOs) outscored Stephanie Silva (8-1, 0 KOs) over ten rounds for the vacant IBF female super flyweight title. Scores were 99-90 3x. Garcia dropped Silva in round five.

