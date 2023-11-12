Mercado stops Nakathila in two Unbeaten lightweight Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (13-0, 12 KOs) scored a second round TKO over former world title challenger Jeremia Nakathila (23-4, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the LumColor “Phoenix Center” in Ontario, California. Mercado dropped Nakathila in round two and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Nakathila complained about the stoppage – which did seem quick. Regardless, Mercado continues to impress. Haynesworth Throttles Trotter in Greensboro Vargas Jr annihilates Buelvas in two. Like this: Like Loading...

