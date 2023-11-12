Unbeaten lightweight Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (13-0, 12 KOs) scored a second round TKO over former world title challenger Jeremia Nakathila (23-4, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the LumColor “Phoenix Center” in Ontario, California. Mercado dropped Nakathila in round two and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Nakathila complained about the stoppage – which did seem quick. Regardless, Mercado continues to impress.
I think Mercado is ready for a guy like Jack Catterall or Jose Pedraza. His power is real and he is showing good improvements in every fight.
Someone needs to sign up Mercado. Maybe Oscar since Ring Magazine pays him so much attention, but he needs a promoter next year. He’s earned it.
Top Rank has more good matchups for him