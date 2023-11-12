6’4, 279 pound heavyweight Don Haynesworth Jr. (18-8, 16 KOs) returned with a 3rd round TKO over journeyman Anthony Trotter in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday night. After sending the 240 pound Trotter to the canvas twice in the 2nd stanza, Haynesworth landed another big, straight right dropping Trotter again early in the 3rd round. Referee Dale Frye officially stopped the onslaught at 1:10 of round 3.

The victory marked Haynesworth’s 2nd straight win since dropping bouts to notables Zhilei Zhang, Guido Vianello and Dempsey McKean. The 7 bout card was promoted by local Walter Johnson to honor Veterans Day at the Greensboro National Guard Armory.