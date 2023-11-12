Unbeaten WBA #7 super middleweight Pablo Ezquiel Corzo (17-0, 15 KOs) of Argentina defeated Carlos Rivero (24-3-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela by first round KO on Saturday night at the Club Deportivo y Social Sportsmen Unidos in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. The first two minutes of the round seemed to be a feeling out process when Corzo suddenly stunned Rivero badly with a right to the head. Rivero´s back hit the ropes then he dropped to his knees after a slight delayed reaction. Rivero was noticeably dazed and was counted out by the referee.
