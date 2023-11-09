Jake Paul opponent named Cruiserweight Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) will be facing a pro boxer on DAZN December 15. It was announced today that “The Problem Child” will meet 35-year-old Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. Weights from New York City Benavidez-Andrade Lead-in Fights Like this: Like Loading...

