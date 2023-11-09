Cruiserweight Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) will be facing a pro boxer on DAZN December 15. It was announced today that “The Problem Child” will meet 35-year-old Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Easy win for Jake.
Not interested…
I just read earlier today that Ruddock and Toney were fighting to raise money for some sort of charity… If Paul wants to help out the sport like he says he does, fight Toney and help him support his cause. Even a 50+ Toney is more dangerous than the guy he’s fighting.