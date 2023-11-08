The Showtime PPV Countdown show is set for Saturday, November 25 leading up to the David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade PPV from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The action is topped by former world champion Sergey Lipinets (17-2-1, 13 KOs) taking on Michel (La Zarza Ali) Rivera (24-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight fight. Also Vito Mielnicki Jr. (15-1, 10 KOs) faces Alexis Salazar (25-5, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight attraction. The live stream will begin will be available on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page.

The non-televised undercard will see Panama’s Pablo Vicente (23-1, 17 KOs) battling Tajikistan’s Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov (20-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round WBC super featherweight title eliminator, Mayweather Promotions’ rising prospect Curmel Moton (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight showdown against Memphis-native Hunter Turbyfill (3-0, 1 KO), plus undefeated Milwaukee-native Daniel Blancas (7-0, 4 KOs) meets Texas’ Raiko Santana (10-3, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

Rounding out the lineup is unbeaten lightweight Jabin Chollet (8-0, 7 KOs) stepping in for an eight-round bout, a six-round super lightweight showdown pitting Israel Mercado (9-1-1, 7 KOs) against Wesley Rivers (4-3), plus welterweight prospect Alex Holley (1-0) duels Las Vegas’ Allen Medina (0-1) in a four-round fight.