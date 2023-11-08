For Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição, he hopes the third time will be the charm. Conceição will have his third world title opportunity when he takes on WBO junior lightweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete on Thursday, Nov. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Navarrete-Conceição will serve as the co-feature to the vacant WBC lightweight title clash between pound-for-pound star Shakur Stevenson and Dominican slugger Edwin De Los Santos.
Conceição (17-2, 8 KOs) made history as Brazil’s first Olympic boxing gold medalist, turning pro under the Top Rank banner less than three months after the 2016 Rio Games.
In September 2021, he earned his first shot at a world title against Oscar Valdez, who was then the unbeaten WBC champ at junior lightweight. Although he lost a close points verdict, he proved to be a worthy title contender. Conceição put up a spirited showing against Stevenson last September in a bid for the WBC and WBO titles. Conceição, who earned the gold medal in his third attempt at Olympic glory, aims to repeat that accomplishment as a pro. Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) is a three-division world champion from Mexico and has won 33 consecutive bouts.
Following a recent training session, this is what Conceição had to say:
“I have the utmost respect for a great champion like ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete. He is a good person and a tremendous fighter, and I am sure that we will have a great battle. He has something that is the thing I want most in my professional life. I’m not coming to play. I’m coming for his title. Navarrete, I’m very sorry.”
“I won my gold medal in my third Olympic Games. Now, I will win my world title in my third opportunity. I will take his title to Brazil, and it will be a bigger national celebration than when I won Olympic gold in Rio 2016. I will join the select group of Olympic champions to win a world title as a professional.”
Very very interestin fight …why? Because they both are very different styles concencao is smart and new school boxer (athletic guy, Fast guy with good boxing skills.)On the other side, Navarrete is more like a old school, slow boxer, but very strong and resistant.
Navarrete is a slow fighter but he has got good results in boxing Nobody thought he was going to deflowered issac dogboe and beat valdez easily
Hopefully the Brazilian star will bring a Neo-style defense to avoid the Mexican punches coming from ALL different angles non-stop.
Conceicao slaps A LOT. He’s very awkward and can be hard to hit, but I don’t think he’ll have anything to keep Navarrete off and I think Nava either pulls away from him later or even stops him late in the fight. Hopefully Conceicao makes the most of it though (and he looks in fantastic shape from what I’ve seen), because this is probably his last shot at a title.
I think if Navarrete wins he will finally get some recognition if he loses he will be out of the picture
Concenciao is a perfect opponent to measure Navarrete quality as a fighter
Robson will put up a fight, but will not have enough pop to keep navarette honest. I believe that navarette is going to knock him out. Late. Navarette is probably looking to see how Stevenson does because I think that will be his next fight unless Stevenson can get the big names.