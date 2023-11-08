Retired heavyweights Donovan “Razor” Ruddock, 59, and James “Lights Out” Toney, 55, are scheduled to meet in the ring this weekend in an exhibition match that is billed to be a “competitive fight.” The action takes place inside Kingston, Jamaica’s National Indoor Sports Centre and can be seen via a $29.99 PPV on Fite.tv. In addition to undercard bouts, the price of admission includes a live performance by Grammy award-winning “King of the Dancehall” Beenie Man and a special appearance by commentator Amir Tyson, son of “Iron Mike” Tyson.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
These guys haven’t been relavent for 25+ years, both of them second tier champs at that, and they wanna charge $30 to watch them fight? They should be happy if it was locally broadcast for free.
Razor Ruddock was relevant in 1998? He wasn’t relevant in 1995 when he fought Morrison. WBA intercontinental title, and Canadian title, are only titles I have known that Ruddock held. He had won the Canadian title 22 years ago, and 35 years ago, but never defended it after either time he won it.
Toney was pretty much a cruiserweight until he fought Holyfield 20 years ago, and was a steroids baby for most of his heavyweight fights.
There really wasn’t much reason for Ruddock and Toney to have fought. Maybe in 1999 or 2001.
This is an exhibition with a low fan base, but some people will pay to watch it. But this has no allure to it like a Tyson exhibition fight.
There was a 2 year period where people may have thought of Ruddock as some kind of big puncher (who might win big fights), mid 1988 to mid 1990. After the Tyson fights, Ruddock faded out.
Ruddock was a solid fighter with an amazing unorthodox punch…could generate significant power if that hook.explosive awkward hook.somewhat like Roy Jones..the shortness of the punch and the power it generate was scary..Bruce Lee like…best comparison,..
Fought Micheal Dokes …after Dokes gave Holifield fits…Dokes was suppose to win that fight…KNOCKED DOKES OUT COLD !!!!Must see TV!!!GOOGLE THAT FIGHT….Ruddock gave a young Mike Tyson fits.in two fights… studying those fights taught me that Mike was much more than a puncher …Mike was a student of his craft . ..watch Mike counters to that Dokes hook .. good stuff…
Dokes was a decent fighter and of course we all know that Toney was “special”
Is that for the AARP belt?
Don’t give the sanctioning bodies any ideas
James Toney is my favorite fighter ever. I’m not paying a dime for this, but it’ll be on YouTube as soon as it’s over (presuming it does actually happen) and I will watch out of curiosity.
Toney is one of my favorite fighters as well. I feel bad that he has to do this, I just hope this makes him enough money to stay away for good. However even at 50+ he is more skilled and entertaining than either of the Paul bros.
I’ve got no problem with him fighting fights like this one. He can fight all the Ruddocks and Tysons and Jonses and B-Hops over the world that he likes. It’s fine with me in this exhibition style. MOST LIKELY those guys aren’t going to hurt each other and, as you said. it’s a way for them to make money.
Toney, in his prime, was a phenomenal counter puncher with his shoulder roll technique. Toney’s best performances were against Barkley and Jirov. When Toney fought Jones in 1994, Jones was way too fast and was super athletic. Toney’s style struggled to keep up with Jones in the fight. Toney at this stage in the game is more of a liability due to his advancing age.
He was one of the greatest defensive fighters of all time. He had over 90 fights but probably didn’t get hit cleanly 90 times in his entire career. He rolled EVERYTHING. Surely not perfect and nowhere near it but at his absolute best, James Toney was a genius in the ring.
According to an article I read elsewhere, this is a charity event. From the article…
“This showdown is not just another nostalgic event for boxing fans but has a noble cause behind it. The exhibition, which will be streamed on FITE TV, aims to raise funds for the Good Hope Primary School in St Catherine, Jamaica – a place close to Ruddock’s heart as he once attended it. The funds will support the school’s “Gloves over Guns” youth development programme.”
Ahh. Well good for them. Hope it does well. Thanks USF.
Toney is like bj Penn of mma very tough
Ruddock vs toney in their prime $90 dollars
Today they should pay us to watch this fight
Eh, let em fight. At this point, there is no stopping these types of fight when you have Jake Paul, Floyd, Manny also participating in these “exhibitions.” In Manny occasionally shows up to support his fighter but he came to the Fury vs Ngannou fight. I’ll bet 2 to 1 that he there scouting out the area and turn-out for a rumored rematch with Floyd Mayweather. I wouldn’t be surprised if those two did business together in Saudia Arabia. There is too much money not to.
Good take… didn’t think of it that way… good take
WTF? Everybody’s gotta eat and pay bills. Ruddock probably more worn at 60, then Toney. Ridiculous statement by Jonathan York in terms of James Toney…borderline sacrilegious. Not many fighters in history possessed a combination of the chin, heart, power, boxing IQ, fight resume, and defense of Lights Out. Facts! On my top 10 fighters list of all time.
Top 10 of all time? Come on. He was a hell of fighter, deserves to be in the HOF but nowhere near top 10. You’re putting him up there with the likes of Joe Louis, Ali, Duran, Leonard, Hagler, Robinson… He lost to Roy and to Montell Griffin twice.
The only old one to called my attention to see him fight as a old one was the strong George Foreman
Morrison could not ko him out and Morrison was in his prime I think George was 50
So George in his prime and Morrison would not pass the 2nd round
Hopkins did great too as a old fighter but we all want fresh meat
George was 44 when he fought Morrison, 45 when he regained the HW title. Hopkins was a young 49 when he collected his last title at L/HW.
George was a “special” fighter…too much stuff to mention about George…but one thing of note…George had some of the greatest trainers in his corners over the years…those trainers trained some of the sports greatest fighters…George had an incredible boxing IQ….GREAT FIGHTER…..GREAT STORY…
In Mexico we Called “””el árbol de roble””” (the oak tree) to George Foreman for his outstanding strength
Its an exhibition fight, hoping neither gets hurt.
Paying for this kind of exhibition is insane, but they have the right to try to collect some money the only way they know. It’s a tough time we live now that trying to improve income pushes people to desperate moves, like Andre Berto and Roberto Guerrero, who will fight on November 25 in a rematch from their 2012 fight. This is more than insane, but unscrupulous people disguised as promoters never hesitate to do this kind of stuff.
There’s no such thing as exhibition fight with Toney..he’s bada$$ all the time..RR better be prepared.
This would been an awesome fight had toney moved to heavyweight a little earlier in his career n would have gone against the Ruddock that put Dokes in a coma
James toney put a serious beat down on holyfield !
Watch ruddocks last fight vs Dillon Carman in 2015 …he shouldn’t be anywhere near a ring now !
Subtitles will be needed for the post fight interviews.