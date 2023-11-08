Retired heavyweights Donovan “Razor” Ruddock, 59, and James “Lights Out” Toney, 55, are scheduled to meet in the ring this weekend in an exhibition match that is billed to be a “competitive fight.” The action takes place inside Kingston, Jamaica’s National Indoor Sports Centre and can be seen via a $29.99 PPV on Fite.tv. In addition to undercard bouts, the price of admission includes a live performance by Grammy award-winning “King of the Dancehall” Beenie Man and a special appearance by commentator Amir Tyson, son of “Iron Mike” Tyson.

