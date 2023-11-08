By Joe Koizumi

Kameda Promotions has abruptly announced that its event featuring a well-publicized encounter of WBC#5 130-pounder and WBO AP champ Masanori Rikiishi (14-1, 9 KOs) and Carlos Flores Villa (23-1, 13 KOs) in Nagoya on this coming Saturday was cancelled since the Mexican’s passport was found stolen just before his departure from Mexico City. The semi-windup OPBF 115-pound title bout between KJ Cataraja and Jayr Raquinel was also cancelled. The whole show will be moved to February according to the promoter and ex-champ Koki Kameda.