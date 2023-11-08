Former WBO junior lightweight world champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring (24-4, 12 KOs) quickly annihilated previously undefeated Nicholas Molina (13-1, 5 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Edison Ballroom in Times Square, New York City. 38-year-old Herring, returning from an 18 month retirement, was classes above Molina. He dropped Molina twice in round one and the bout was stopped. Time was 2:49.

Female bantamweight Shurretta Metcalf (13-4-1, 2 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Miyo Yoshida (16-4, 0 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 96-94, 99-91.

Unbeaten 6’6 heavyweight Roney Hines (13-0-1, 8 KOs) defeated Jonathan Gruber (5-2, 2 KOs) by workmanlike six round unanimous decision. Scores were 59-55, 60-54, 60-54.

Unbeaten junior featherweight Mikiah Kreps (7-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Isis Vargas Perez (9-6, 3 KOs) over eight rounds.