Former WBO junior lightweight world champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring (24-4, 12 KOs) quickly annihilated previously undefeated Nicholas Molina (13-1, 5 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Edison Ballroom in Times Square, New York City. 38-year-old Herring, returning from an 18 month retirement, was classes above Molina. He dropped Molina twice in round one and the bout was stopped. Time was 2:49.
Female bantamweight Shurretta Metcalf (13-4-1, 2 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Miyo Yoshida (16-4, 0 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 96-94, 99-91.
Unbeaten 6’6 heavyweight Roney Hines (13-0-1, 8 KOs) defeated Jonathan Gruber (5-2, 2 KOs) by workmanlike six round unanimous decision. Scores were 59-55, 60-54, 60-54.
Unbeaten junior featherweight Mikiah Kreps (7-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Isis Vargas Perez (9-6, 3 KOs) over eight rounds.
Molina? The moment a boxer realizes he has no career in boxing!
Molina fights have been held in the state fair most of them
Good to hear, like I said in his previous story, I will always root for Herring. Keep working hard.
Shurretta Metcalf dominated this fight easy and these poor announcers had it being a 1 round difference or a draw. Unreal! These guys need to just talk and not judge then, but what will they talk about if they can’t fukkkking see. The Asian girl came forward all dammm night but landing only here and there; but no these incompetent announcers had it as if she was doing something. Fire them and get someone capable