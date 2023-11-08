November 7, 2023
Boxing Results

Sando dropped, but remains unbeaten

Unbeaten light heavyweight Maidel Sando (13-0, 8 KOs) defeated journeyman Cleotis Pendarvis (22-19-2, 9 KOs) over six rounds on Tuesday night at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee. Pendarvis was credited with a knockdown in round three, but overall judges scored it for Sando 58-55 3x.

Unbeaten heavyweight Erick Arellano (9-0, 6 KOs) destroyed Ritchie Cherry (3-12, 1 KO) in the first round. Arellano dropped Cherry three times to end it.

Lightweight Julio Gomez (5-2-2, 5 KOs) stopped Dreon Meriweather (2-2-1, 2 KOs) in round five. The bout was stopped after Gomez scored a knockdown.

Cruiserweight Kevin Torian (3-1, 2 KOs) stopped Elijah Lynah (2-3, 2 KOs) in round two.

