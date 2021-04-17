EVENING SESSION

Kendrick Ball, Jr. 166.5 vs. Bryan Vera 168

Ryan Dibartolomeo 146.5 vs. Marquis Bates 145

Scott Lampert 180 vs. Larry Pryor 190

Francis Hogan 153 vs. Larry Smith 153

Alfredo Trevino 253 vs. Justin Rolfe 263

Aquilando Brandao 148.5 vs. Denzel Whitley 149

Dormedes Potes 153 vs. Jahyae Brown 151

Julien Baptiste 156.5 vs. Bruno Dias 158

Anthony Andreozzi 146.5 vs. Dustin Reinhold 149

Carlos Castillo 155 vs. Theo Desjardin 155 lbs.

DAY SESSION

Brandon Berry 147 vs. Gael Ibarra 147

Mike Marshall 244 vs. Tracey Johnson 235

Marco Nascimento 202.8 vs. Jimmy Torney 269

Jader Alves 146 vs. Eric Goff 145.5

Demek Edmonds 199 vs. Francisco Neto 200

Mike Ohan, Jr. 145 vs. Rynell Griffin 153.5

Steve Walker 200 vs. Yan Pellerin 198

Omar Borday, Jr. 146 vs. Dewayne Wisdom 149

Venue: New England Sports Center, Derry, New Hampshire.

Promoter: Granite Chin Promotions