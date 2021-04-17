EVENING SESSION
Kendrick Ball, Jr. 166.5 vs. Bryan Vera 168
Ryan Dibartolomeo 146.5 vs. Marquis Bates 145
Scott Lampert 180 vs. Larry Pryor 190
Francis Hogan 153 vs. Larry Smith 153
Alfredo Trevino 253 vs. Justin Rolfe 263
Aquilando Brandao 148.5 vs. Denzel Whitley 149
Dormedes Potes 153 vs. Jahyae Brown 151
Julien Baptiste 156.5 vs. Bruno Dias 158
Anthony Andreozzi 146.5 vs. Dustin Reinhold 149
Carlos Castillo 155 vs. Theo Desjardin 155 lbs.
DAY SESSION
Brandon Berry 147 vs. Gael Ibarra 147
Mike Marshall 244 vs. Tracey Johnson 235
Marco Nascimento 202.8 vs. Jimmy Torney 269
Jader Alves 146 vs. Eric Goff 145.5
Demek Edmonds 199 vs. Francisco Neto 200
Mike Ohan, Jr. 145 vs. Rynell Griffin 153.5
Steve Walker 200 vs. Yan Pellerin 198
Omar Borday, Jr. 146 vs. Dewayne Wisdom 149
Venue: New England Sports Center, Derry, New Hampshire.
Promoter: Granite Chin Promotions
Vera has promised to retire if he loses this fight. If Ball loses to him, he should call it a day as well.