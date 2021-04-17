Unbeaten super bantamweight Ariel Perez (6-0, 5 KOs) scored a come-from-behind KO against Brandon Romero (11-2-1, 6 KOs) in a bout for the WBC Youth Intercontinental belt. Romero dropped Perez in round two, but Perez recovered and turned the tables to kayo Romero in round seven. Time was 2:53.

Lightweight Jonathan Escobedo (5-1, 1 KO) scored an eight round split decision over previously unbeaten Ronan Sanchez (5-1, 3 KOs). Escobedo dropped Sanchez in round one but was forced to go the distance. Scores were 76-75, 78-74 Escobedo, 77-74 Sanchez.

17-year-old featherweight Jonathan “Geo Don” Lopez (3-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Omar Santillan (5-2, 0 KOs) by scores of 59-55, 60-54, 60-54.

Welterweight Ricardo Salas (16-1, 11 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Sergio De Leon (8-5, 1 KO). No scores announced.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Jimerr Espinosa (10-0, 9 KOs) scored a third round KO over Ricardo Diaz (8-5-1, 1 KO).