Miami, Florida-based super featherweight prospect Luis Melendez (10-1, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico stopped Colombian Jeyson Cervantes (8-21-1, 5 KOs) in round two Saturday afternoon. Melendez had no trouble with the more experienced 30-bout veteran Cervantes. The bout took place at the San Antonio de Palmito, Sucre, Colombia. Melendez also re-signed with Rivalta Boxing. “I am happy to have resigned Luis. He will be making a good run over the next year and half,” said promoter Henry Rivalta (Rivalta Boxing)