Miami, Florida-based super featherweight prospect Luis Melendez (10-1, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico stopped Colombian Jeyson Cervantes (8-21-1, 5 KOs) in round two Saturday afternoon. Melendez had no trouble with the more experienced 30-bout veteran Cervantes. The bout took place at the San Antonio de Palmito, Sucre, Colombia. Melendez also re-signed with Rivalta Boxing. “I am happy to have resigned Luis. He will be making a good run over the next year and half,” said promoter Henry Rivalta (Rivalta Boxing)
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.