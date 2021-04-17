April 17, 2021
Boxing Results

Melendez wins in two in Colombia

Miami, Florida-based super featherweight prospect Luis Melendez (10-1, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico stopped Colombian Jeyson Cervantes (8-21-1, 5 KOs) in round two Saturday afternoon. Melendez had no trouble with the more experienced 30-bout veteran Cervantes. The bout took place at the San Antonio de Palmito, Sucre, Colombia. Melendez also re-signed with Rivalta Boxing. “I am happy to have resigned Luis. He will be making a good run over the next year and half,” said promoter Henry Rivalta (Rivalta Boxing)

Sirotkin-Dignum ends in draw
Ex-champ Vazquez outclasses, TKOs Hernandez

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>