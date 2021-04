Weights from Toledo, Ohio By Bob Ryder Antwan Jones 165.5 vs. Dylan Carlson 162

Caleb Hernandez 167.5. vs Michael Rycraft 168

Wayne Lawrence 130 vs. Waldo Zamudio 127

Elias Moreno 145 vs. Maurice Anthony 141

James Evans 213 vs. Jayden Taulker TBD Venue: Skyway Rec Center, Oregon, Ohio

Promoter: Vick Green (Pulse Boxing)

Doors: 7 PM, First Bout: 8 PM

