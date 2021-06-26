NIGHT CARD
Steve Vukosa 243.4 vs. Mike Marshall 248.8
Jose Humberto Corral 229 vs. Justin Rolfe 258.2
Mike O’Han, Jr. 147 vs. Tyrone Luckey 144.6
Dennis Ventura 235.4 vs. Marco Nasciemento 208.6
Demeck Edmonds 199.8 vs. Wallace Nass Silva ??
Saul Almeida 175 vs. Steve Sumpler 173
Rodrigo Almeida 165 vs. Julien Baptiste 162.6
Jader Alves 154 vs. Josniel Castro 159
Jelame Garcia 163.6 vs. Larry Smith 160
Carlos Abel Castillo 153 vs. Jay Gregory 151
Denzel Whitley 147 vs. Paulo Sousa 152
Aquilando Brandao 146.4 vs. Eric Goff 148
Nelson Perez 138.4 vs. Dewayne Wisdom ??
Brandon Idrogo 140 vs. Tommy Kenney 138.4
Kevin Rodriguez 127 vs. Ryan Venable 130
DAY CARD
Yan Pallerin 195 vs. Cristiano Pedro 200
Alexis Barriere 224 vs. Andrew Nolan 208
Andrew Perez 183 vs. Jesus Cintron ??
Yhago Goncalves 185 vs. Scott Lambert 183
Laurent Humes 166 vs. Philipe Martins 160.4
Andy Aiello 134 vs. Ian Garcia 139.4
Venue: New England Sports Center, in Derry, New Hampshire
Promoter: Granite Chin Promotions
Note: This boxing marathon is a day/night doubleheader with separate admissions for each show.
Will these be televised?
Looks like Steve Wilkos in that picture…