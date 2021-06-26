NIGHT CARD

Steve Vukosa 243.4 vs. Mike Marshall 248.8

Jose Humberto Corral 229 vs. Justin Rolfe 258.2

Mike O’Han, Jr. 147 vs. Tyrone Luckey 144.6

Dennis Ventura 235.4 vs. Marco Nasciemento 208.6

Demeck Edmonds 199.8 vs. Wallace Nass Silva ??

Saul Almeida 175 vs. Steve Sumpler 173

Rodrigo Almeida 165 vs. Julien Baptiste 162.6

Jader Alves 154 vs. Josniel Castro 159

Jelame Garcia 163.6 vs. Larry Smith 160

Carlos Abel Castillo 153 vs. Jay Gregory 151

Denzel Whitley 147 vs. Paulo Sousa 152

Aquilando Brandao 146.4 vs. Eric Goff 148

Nelson Perez 138.4 vs. Dewayne Wisdom ??

Brandon Idrogo 140 vs. Tommy Kenney 138.4

Kevin Rodriguez 127 vs. Ryan Venable 130

DAY CARD

Yan Pallerin 195 vs. Cristiano Pedro 200

Alexis Barriere 224 vs. Andrew Nolan 208

Andrew Perez 183 vs. Jesus Cintron ??

Yhago Goncalves 185 vs. Scott Lambert 183

Laurent Humes 166 vs. Philipe Martins 160.4

Andy Aiello 134 vs. Ian Garcia 139.4

Venue: New England Sports Center, in Derry, New Hampshire

Promoter: Granite Chin Promotions

Note: This boxing marathon is a day/night doubleheader with separate admissions for each show.